Sundown Collaborative Theatre presents The Haunting of Hill House

Sundown Collaborative Theatre will present F. Andrew Leslie's stage adaptation of Shirley Jackson's classic gothic horror novel, The Haunting of Hill House. It tells the story of an old, isolated mansion with a deeply troubled past, Dr. Montague’s attempt to investigate the purportedly supernatural aspects of the house, and the experiences, past and present, of the volunteers for his experiment.

Eleanor, Theodora, and Luke each have past involvement with the unexplained, and each have chilling incidents during their stay. Eleanor falls deeper into the House’s grasp, but due to the presence of tortured spirits, or her own, are more personal demons warping her connection with reality?

Performances will take place at Theatre Denton's Annex in the Golden Triangle Mall.