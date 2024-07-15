Super Bad Theater Company presents Tutti Frutti: The Life and Music of Little Richard

Tutti Frutti is a full length stage production starring Emmy and Broadway World Award-winning actor Dedrick Weathersby in the titular role, telling the story of The Architect of Rock and Roll, Richard Wayne Penniman, better known to The World as Little Richard.

A young and ambitious writer for a prominent news journal company is given the daunting task of interviewing Mr. Richard Penniman for the inaugural Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class story. Albeit reluctant of taking an assignment for "a non well-known artist," Scott finds himself in a whirlwind of information and true rock and roll history.

He discovers how a divided music industry, troubled but impactful childhood, sexual fluidity, ever-so-changing of the sounds of music, and the murder and love for his father shaped Little Richard's work.

A live band accompanies the production, bringing the passion of his music alive while offering a message of freedom, breaking racial boundaries, artistic exploration, and being bold enough to be "authentically you."