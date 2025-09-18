Susan G. Komen Foundation presents Race for the Cure

The Susan G. Komen Foundation will convene breast cancer survivors, those living with metastatic breast cancer, and supporters at the 2025 Dallas North Texas Race for the Cure. This event unites the community and raises money for the mission of Komen.

Komen aims to raise $1.13M at the Dallas North Texas Race for the Cure, generating critical funds that allow Komen to continue its investment in lifesaving work across the country, including promising research that will allow people to live longer lives with better outcomes.

The event also funds Komen’s Patient Care Center, a trusted, go-to source for timely, accurate breast health and breast cancer information, support and resources, as well as the work of Komen’s Center for Public Policy to drive state and federal policies that invest in critical programs and ensure streamlined access to affordable, high-quality breast health care.