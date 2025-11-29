Suzanna Choffel in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Suzanna Choffel

Suzanna Choffel has released seven albums in her career, most recently Middlebitty Music in 2017.

Suzanna Choffel has released seven albums in her career, most recently Middlebitty Music in 2017.

WHEN

WHERE

Lewisville Grand Theater
100 N Charles St, Lewisville, TX 75057, USA
https://www.lewisvillegrand.com/performances/the-grand-presents/black-box-songwriter-series

TICKET INFO

$20
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.