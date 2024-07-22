T Bone Burnett in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of T Bone Burnett

T Bone Burnett comes to Dallas in support of his new album, The Other Side.

T Bone Burnett comes to Dallas in support of his new album, The Other Side.

WHEN

WHERE

The Kessler Theater
1230 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/51719-t-bone-burnett-dallas

TICKET INFO

$48-$704

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.