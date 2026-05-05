T.I. in concert

Rapper T.I. comes to Dallas as part of his “The King Succession Tour." A celebration of both legacy and lineage, the tour features direct support from T.I.’s sons Domani and King, marking a rare multi-generational moment on stage and inspiring the tour’s title. T.I. has released 11 albums in his career, most recently The L.I.B.R.A. in 2020.
Rapper T.I. comes to Dallas as part of his “The King Succession Tour." A celebration of both legacy and lineage, the tour features direct support from T.I.’s sons Domani and King, marking a rare multi-generational moment on stage and inspiring the tour’s title. T.I. has released 11 albums in his career, most recently The L.I.B.R.A. in 2020.