T2D Concepts presents Shef Food + Wine Festival

SHEF Food & Wine Festival is a three-day celebration of food, wine, spirits, entertainment and the future of hospitality, hosted by Chef Tiffany Derry.

On Friday, guests can meet their favorite culinary superstars at the SNO Social at The Landing, presented by Carla Hall, followed by the SHEF Welcome Reception and an intimate Restaurant Takeover featuring Chef Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio, Tristen Epps and Angelo Sosa. The night continues with a Southern-inspired Juke Joint Afterparty featuring bites from Kenny Gilbert, Tobias Dorzan, Kevin Lee and Shirley Chung.

On Saturday, guests can compete against their favorite chefs at the Tournament of Pickleball Champions, explore The First Bite featuring local favorites including Zavala’s BBQ, Chef Fitzgerald Dodd, Chef Nikky Phinyawatana and Breakfast Brothers, and enjoy wine experiences and a candid chef panel featuring Erick Williams, Ope, Nyesha Arrington, Tavel Bristol-Joseph and Simone Byron. The day culminates with the signature Grand Tasting, featuring dozens of acclaimed chefs, wine and spirits, and live entertainment.

The weekend closes out with Sunday entertainment and brunch. Additional culinary stars attending include Kevin Bludso, Arnold Myint, Dawn Burrell, Silvia Barban, Marcus Davis, and more than 40 nationally recognized chefs and hospitality leaders.

