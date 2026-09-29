TACA Masquerade

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of TACA

TACA Masquerade will be an evening of entertainment, celebration, and support for the arts. Guests will enjoy mainstage entertainment, signature cocktails, and elevated food stations.

The evening will honor three leaders whose vision and commitment are helping shape the future of the arts in Dallas County: Joanna St. Angelo, Distinguished Arts Leader, recognized for her extraordinary decades of service and dedication; Amy O’Neil, Innovative Arts Leader, recognized for her imaginative and impactful work in digital marketing; and Hamilton A Sneed, Legacy Builder, whose generosity and vision are helping shape the next chapter of support for the arts in the community.

TACA Masquerade will be an evening of entertainment, celebration, and support for the arts. Guests will enjoy mainstage entertainment, signature cocktails, and elevated food stations.

The evening will honor three leaders whose vision and commitment are helping shape the future of the arts in Dallas County: Joanna St. Angelo, Distinguished Arts Leader, recognized for her extraordinary decades of service and dedication; Amy O’Neil, Innovative Arts Leader, recognized for her imaginative and impactful work in digital marketing; and Hamilton A Sneed, Legacy Builder, whose generosity and vision are helping shape the next chapter of support for the arts in the community.

WHEN

WHERE

The Statler Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton
1914 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://muradbid.com/app/public/bidapp/tacamasquerade/tickets/tix

TICKET INFO

$50-$500
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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