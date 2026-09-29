TACA Masquerade will be an evening of entertainment, celebration, and support for the arts. Guests will enjoy mainstage entertainment, signature cocktails, and elevated food stations.

The evening will honor three leaders whose vision and commitment are helping shape the future of the arts in Dallas County: Joanna St. Angelo, Distinguished Arts Leader, recognized for her extraordinary decades of service and dedication; Amy O’Neil, Innovative Arts Leader, recognized for her imaginative and impactful work in digital marketing; and Hamilton A Sneed, Legacy Builder, whose generosity and vision are helping shape the next chapter of support for the arts in the community.