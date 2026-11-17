The TACA Silver Cup Award recognizes two individuals for their outstanding volunteer leadership and contributions to the arts in North Texas. The TACA Silver Cup Award Luncheon serves as a unique opportunity to honor these individuals and gather the region’s civic and cultural leaders, patrons, and volunteers in support of distinguished leadership and volunteerism in the arts.



The 2027 TACA Silver Cup Award Luncheon will honor Cece Smith and Chris Luna for their outstanding contributions to the arts. Cece and Chris will receive their Silver Cups at the 49th Annual TACA Silver Cup Award Luncheon. Chaired by Kim Hext, the luncheon will bring together arts patrons, philanthropists, and cultural leaders for a special gathering in support of TACA's mission.