Talking Dirty After Dark is a live storytelling event where people share true stories from their personal experiences to a live audience. The stories are firsthand accounts and completely true; some colorful language may be used.

Performers' names are drawn from a stewpot or hat, and each storyteller has five minutes to share a tale based on the night's theme, with no notes allowed during the performance. It's an authentic, unfiltered, and captivating night that promises laughter, tears, and unforgettable connections.