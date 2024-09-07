Talking Dirty After Dark

Photo courtesy of Talking Dirty After Dark

Talking Dirty After Dark is a live storytelling event where people share true stories from their personal experiences to a live audience. The stories are firsthand accounts and completely true; some colorful language may be used.

Performers' names are drawn from a stewpot or hat, and each storyteller has five minutes to share a tale based on the night's theme, with no notes allowed during the performance. It's an authentic, unfiltered, and captivating night that promises laughter, tears, and unforgettable connections.

WHEN

WHERE

Bath House Cultural Center
521 E Lawther Dr, Dallas, TX 75218, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1004900062137?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

$12
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
