Tango Charities presents Feed the Country

Feed The Country takes the proven, community-tested Feed The City model and scales it across theentire nation in a single morning. Every event follows the same structure: volunteers gather at a local restaurant, bring shelf-stable food items, pack meals together at tables, and those meals go directly to non-profits, shelters, food pantries, and schools within 10 miles of the event location.

The event is not a charity gala nor a donation drive. It is thousands of everyday Americans physically showing up and doing the work side by side, in their own cities, on the same morning. Feed The Country is the spark designed to create long-term community engagement in the fight against hunger.

