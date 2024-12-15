Tanya Tucker in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Derrek Kupish

Tanya Tucker comes to Dallas in support of her 2023 album, Sweet Western Sound.

Tanya Tucker comes to Dallas in support of her 2023 album, Sweet Western Sound.

WHEN

WHERE

Longhorn Ballroom
216 Corinth St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/promo/id/-2853509351527530106

TICKET INFO

$30-$138

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.