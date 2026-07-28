Teatro Dallas and Echo Theatre present Eva Luna

Inspired by Isabel Allende’s award-winning novel and reimagined by Caridad Svich, Eva Luna tells the story of a young woman who refuses to disappear.

Born into poverty and loss, Eva Luna survives through the force of her imagination, transforming hardship into story and invisibility into voice. As she moves from servitude into the margins of a politically volatile city, she encounters revolutionaries, sex workers, artists, and exiles, all navigating a world shaped by repression and desire. In a landscape where women’s bodies are controlled and dissent is punished, Eva discovers that storytelling itself is power.

The co-production between Teatro Dallas and Echo Theatre blends magical realism, live music, and ensemble-driven performance to illuminate themes of gender justice, migration, censorship, and resilience. At its core, Eva Luna is a celebration of the artist as a truth-teller and of community as a force for survival and change.