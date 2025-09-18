Texas Ballet Theater presents A Day of Dance

Texas Ballet Theater will presnet an afternoon of ballet at Klyde Warren Park, blending education, performance, and interactive fun for all ages.

The event kicks off with a lecture demonstration from Texas Ballet Theater School dancers, offering a glimpse into the daily life of a professional dancer. They will showcase essential techniques like barre and center work, delve into the history and artistry of pointe shoes with a live demonstration, and share facts from ballet's rich heritage.

There will also be performances by TBTS's Professional Training Division, featuring the waltz from Le Corsaire, the Coppelia Friends Dance, and a jazzy piece performed in sneakers.

The day will end with a free community ballet class for the whole family, where visitors can learn fundamental positions and steps, then bring the timeless tale of Peter Pan to life through dance, embodying its beloved characters and story.