Texas Ballet Theater presents Diversions

Photo courtesy of Texas Ballet Theater
Audiences can experience the breadth and brilliance of ballet in Texas Ballet Theater's mixed repertoire, featuring four diverse works that showcase unparalleled versatility.
The works include:
- Violin Concerto in D - A sweeping classical marvel of white tutus and tiaras set to Tchaikovsky’s masterful score.
- Diversion of Angels - Martha Graham’s modern masterpiece explores the poetic complexities of love in its many forms through bold, vivid choreography.
- Bolero - A heartfelt tribute blending the timeless sounds of life with contemporary expression.
- Company B - Blown by the winds of war, this neoclassical ballet is an energetic wartime homage set to the iconic swing rhythms of the Andrews Sisters.
Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://texasballettheater.org/performance/diversions/
