Texas Ballet Theater presents Peter Pan

Photo courtesy of Texas Ballet Theater

Some stories, like some children, never grow old. Texas Ballet Theater will present a charmingly colorful take on a timeless tale. Featuring bright neons and edgy mohawks, the performance is the perfect combination of mischief and magic as Wendy, Peter, Tinkerbell, and others dance their way across land, sea - and even air.

Winspear Opera House
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://texasballettheater.org/performance/peter-pan-2025/

