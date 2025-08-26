Texas Ballet Theater presents The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker is a cherished tradition that offers a world of enchantment where snowflakes swirl, dreams come to life, and holiday magic fills the air. Tchaikovsky’s timeless score and Ben Stevenson, O.B.E.’s choreography awaken the holiday spirit for audiences.

