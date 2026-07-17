Texas Ballet Theater presents Unbound

Unbound features two world premieres and a crowd favorite, each celebrating the breadth and brilliance of contemporary dance.
Selections include:
- Silas Farley - A neo-classical ballet rooted in musicality and classical form, shaped with contemporary clarity. (World Premiere)
- Brett Ishida - An intimate, atmospheric piece grounded in precision and sculptural movement. (World Premiere)
- Celts - A high-energy audience favorite, bursting with athleticism, driving rhythms, and the uplifting spirit of Celtic folk influences.