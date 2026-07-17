Texas Ballet Theater presents Unbound

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Texas Ballet Theater

Unbound features two world premieres and a crowd favorite, each celebrating the breadth and brilliance of contemporary dance.

Selections include:

  • Silas Farley - A neo-classical ballet rooted in musicality and classical form, shaped with contemporary clarity. (World Premiere)
  • Brett Ishida - An intimate, atmospheric piece grounded in precision and sculptural movement. (World Premiere)
  • Celts - A high-energy audience favorite, bursting with athleticism, driving rhythms, and the uplifting spirit of Celtic folk influences.

Unbound features two world premieres and a crowd favorite, each celebrating the breadth and brilliance of contemporary dance.

Selections include:

  • Silas Farley - A neo-classical ballet rooted in musicality and classical form, shaped with contemporary clarity. (World Premiere)
  • Brett Ishida - An intimate, atmospheric piece grounded in precision and sculptural movement. (World Premiere)
  • Celts - A high-energy audience favorite, bursting with athleticism, driving rhythms, and the uplifting spirit of Celtic folk influences.

WHEN

WHERE

Winspear Opera House
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://texasballettheater.org/performance/unbound/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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