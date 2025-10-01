Texas Humane Legislation Network presents 50th Anniversary: Boots, Bling & Paws Celebration

The Boots, Bling & Paws Celebration is the Texas Humane Legislation Network’s 50th anniversary gala, honoring five decades of work to protect animals and advance humane legislation in Texas. The event will feature a special VIP Meet & Greet with Paula Abdul. Guests will enjoy a night of live music, dancing, and entertainment, including a performance by the Texas TNT Band, along with premium cocktails and exclusive VIP-only experiences.

The celebration also features tributes to animals and advocates who have been instrumental in THLN’s mission over the years, shining a light on the progress made in animal welfare. Adding to the excitement, attendees will have the chance to enter a raffle drawing for a three-night getaway for two, with a choice between New Orleans or Nashville as the destination. More than just a party, the gala serves as both a milestone celebration and a fundraising event to support THLN’s ongoing work ensuring humane treatment for animals across the state.