The Texas Lone Star Elvis Festival is a celebration of music, memories, and the legacy of the King of Rock 'n' Roll. The officially licensed Elvis Presley Enterprises event features performances by Elvis tribute artists from around the world, including Arron Walker, Victor Trevino, Jimmy Holmes, Bill Cherry, Michael Chambliss, and Brendon Chase.
The Texas Lone Star Elvis Festival is a celebration of music, memories, and the legacy of the King of Rock 'n' Roll. The officially licensed Elvis Presley Enterprises event features performances by Elvis tribute artists from around the world, including Arron Walker, Victor Trevino, Jimmy Holmes, Bill Cherry, Michael Chambliss, and Brendon Chase.