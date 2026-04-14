Texas Lone Star Elvis Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Victor Trevino Jr.

The Texas Lone Star Elvis Festival is a celebration of music, memories, and the legacy of the King of Rock 'n' Roll. The officially licensed Elvis Presley Enterprises event features performances by Elvis tribute artists from around the world, including Arron Walker, Victor Trevino, Jimmy Holmes, Bill Cherry, Michael Chambliss, and Brendon Chase.

The Texas Lone Star Elvis Festival is a celebration of music, memories, and the legacy of the King of Rock 'n' Roll. The officially licensed Elvis Presley Enterprises event features performances by Elvis tribute artists from around the world, including Arron Walker, Victor Trevino, Jimmy Holmes, Bill Cherry, Michael Chambliss, and Brendon Chase.

WHEN

WHERE

Palace Arts Center
300 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://www.rmontmedia.com/about-3#anchors-mer0v6tv4

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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