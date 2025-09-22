Texas Monthly BBQ Family Reunion

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Blood Bros. BBQ

Texas Monthly's BBQ Family Reunion will bring together eight heavy-hitter barbecue joints from across the state, including Blood Bros. BBQ, Feges BBQ, Gatlin’s BBQ, Hurtado Barbecue, Pecan Lodge, PODY’S BBQ, Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ, and Tyler’s Barbeque.

WHEN

WHERE

EpicCentral
2961 S State Hwy 161, Grand Prairie, TX 75052, USA
https://www.texasmonthly.com/event/2025-texas-monthly-bbq-family-reunion-grand-prairie/

TICKET INFO

$100-$150

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
