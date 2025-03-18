Texas Monthly presents Taco Fest

At the inaugural Texas Monthly Taco Fest North, visitors will enjoy an evening of live entertainment and some of the best tacos Texas has to offer. Tickets get access to bites from 15 taco joints featured on Texas Monthly’s 50 Best Tacos in Texas list and the accompanying list of honorable mentions.
