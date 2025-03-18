Texas Monthly presents Taco Fest

eventdetail
Photo by Randi Reding

At the inaugural Texas Monthly Taco Fest North, visitors will enjoy an evening of live entertainment and some of the best tacos Texas has to offer. Tickets get access to bites from 15 taco joints featured on Texas Monthly’s 50 Best Tacos in Texas list and the accompanying list of honorable mentions.

WHEN

WHERE

GrandLawn Amphitheater
2960 Waterwood Dr, Grand Prairie, TX 75052, USA
https://www.texasmonthly.com/event/2025-texas-monthly-taco-fest-hits-the-road-this-spring/

TICKET INFO

$20-$75

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
