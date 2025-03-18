Texas Monthly presents Texas Country Reporter Festival

At the 29th annual Texas Country Reporter Festival, visitors will experience the best of Texas Country Reporter live and in-person, plus the chance to meet the new host, J.B. Sauceda. The event will feature over 100 vendors and artisans, food trucks, live music, and more. Food and merchandise will be available for purchase.

WHEN

WHERE

Historic Downtown Grand Prairie
132 TX-180, Grand Prairie, TX 75050, USA
TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

