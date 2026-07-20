The Texas Rangers 5K, which is open to all ages and fitness levels, includes a 1-Mile Family Fun Run and a post-race Holiday Festival directly on the field at the home of the Rangers.

The 5K will feature an expanded route that takes participants through both Choctaw Stadium and Globe Life Field, while the 1-Mile Family Fun Run offers a shorter course around and through Globe Life Field.

Post-race activities include photos with Santa in the Rangers' dugout, holiday inflatables, appearances by Rangers Captain, and more.