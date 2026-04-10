Texas Supremacy of Music & Arts Conservatory presents Revive the Culture: HBCU Power Camp Showcase
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Photo courtesy of Texas Supremacy of Music & Arts Conservatory
Revive the Culture: HBCU Power Camp Showcase will highlight the talent, energy, and passion of students who have spent two days immersed in an intensive music and leadership experience, guided by top HBCU clinicians and mentors. There will be drumlines, dance teams, and full-band performances as students bring the HBCU marching band experience to life.
Revive the Culture: HBCU Power Camp Showcase will highlight the talent, energy, and passion of students who have spent two days immersed in an intensive music and leadership experience, guided by top HBCU clinicians and mentors. There will be drumlines, dance teams, and full-band performances as students bring the HBCU marching band experience to life.