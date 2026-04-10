Texas Supremacy of Music & Arts Conservatory presents Revive the Culture: HBCU Power Camp Showcase

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Texas Supremacy of Music & Arts Conservatory

Revive the Culture: HBCU Power Camp Showcase will highlight the talent, energy, and passion of students who have spent two days immersed in an intensive music and leadership experience, guided by top HBCU clinicians and mentors. There will be drumlines, dance teams, and full-band performances as students bring the HBCU marching band experience to life.

Revive the Culture: HBCU Power Camp Showcase will highlight the talent, energy, and passion of students who have spent two days immersed in an intensive music and leadership experience, guided by top HBCU clinicians and mentors. There will be drumlines, dance teams, and full-band performances as students bring the HBCU marching band experience to life.

WHEN

WHERE

Ellis Davis Field House
9191 S Polk St, Dallas, TX 75232, USA
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/tsmacs-6th-annual-revive-the-culture-hbcu-power-camp-showcase

TICKET INFO

Admission is free with registration.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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