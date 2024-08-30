Texas Theatre presents 4 Days in Dallas with Oliver Stone

eventdetail
Photo by Gage Skidmore

Filmmaker Oliver Stone comes to Dallas to appear alongside screenings of four of his films. The screenings will be hosted by author and film critic Matt Zoller Seitz, who will be in conversation with Stone.

Screening schedule

  • October 3: Natural Born Killers (35mm upstairs and digital downstairs)
  • October 4: JFK
  • October 5: Talk Radio
  • October 6: Born on the Fourth of July

The weekend pass includes admission to all four screenings, a copy of Seitz's book The Oliver Stone Experience, and an invitation to a special book signing on October 4.

WHEN

WHERE

Texas Theatre
231 Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/promo/id/-2853509351749876571

TICKET INFO

$75

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
