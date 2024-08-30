Texas Theatre presents 4 Days in Dallas with Oliver Stone

Filmmaker Oliver Stone comes to Dallas to appear alongside screenings of four of his films. The screenings will be hosted by author and film critic Matt Zoller Seitz, who will be in conversation with Stone.

Screening schedule

October 3: Natural Born Killers (35mm upstairs and digital downstairs)

October 4: JFK

October 5: Talk Radio

October 6: Born on the Fourth of July

The weekend pass includes admission to all four screenings, a copy of Seitz's book The Oliver Stone Experience, and an invitation to a special book signing on October 4.