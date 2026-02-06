Texas Theatre presents A Twink and a Redhead: A Musical Comedy

From viral sensations to pop culture icons, Grant & Ash bring their chaotic friendship to the stage in A Twink and a Redhead: A Musical Comedy, an original musical chronicling the 15-year journey of the world’s most iconic duo. Through a mix of original songs, comedy, dance numbers, and heartfelt storytelling, audiences will relive the moments that defined their rise.

From meeting at the Sixth Grade Carnival to afternoons spent at Panera, each moment leads up to their transformation into global pop stars. Featuring their full discography (plus a few surprises), A Twink and a Redhead: A Musical Comedy delivers an evening of laughter, nostalgia, choreography, and just the right amount of sexual tension.