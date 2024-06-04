Texas Theatre presents Piff the Magic Dragon

Piff The Magic Dragon has appeared on NBC’s America's Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us. Think Larry David in a dragon suit performing jaw-dropping magic tricks and you’re on the right track. His first special, Reptile Dysfunction, was released in 2022, and he'll put out his first book, Piff the Magic Book, was released in 2023.
