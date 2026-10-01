Texas Trust CU Theatre presents Tim Allen

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Tim Allen

Comedian/actor Tim Allen, who got his start in the world of stand-up comedy, comes to Grand Prairie for a special live performance. Allen has starred in multiple TV shows and movies over the past 30 years, including Home Improvement, the Toy Story franchise, the Santa Clause series, Galaxy Quest, Last Man Standing, and his current show, Shifting Gears.

Comedian/actor Tim Allen, who got his start in the world of stand-up comedy, comes to Grand Prairie for a special live performance. Allen has starred in multiple TV shows and movies over the past 30 years, including Home Improvement, the Toy Story franchise, the Santa Clause series, Galaxy Quest, Last Man Standing, and his current show, Shifting Gears.

WHEN

WHERE

Texas Trust CU Theatre
1001 Texas Trust Wy, Grand Prairie, TX 75050, USA
https://www.axs.com/events/1616848/tim-allen-tickets

TICKET INFO

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