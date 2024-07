Texas Vignette will present its sixth annual Vignette Art Fair. The three-day juried event features works exclusively by Texas women artists in an effort to promote exceptional yet under-represented regional talent.

The Vignette Art Fair is unique in that it is fully submission-based, curated in an exhibition-style setting, solely spotlights the work of women artists, and, most significantly, 100 percent of all sales go directly to the artists.