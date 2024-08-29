Texas Women's Foundation 39th Annual Luncheon

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Ann Curry

Texas Women’s Foundation will highlight Ann Curry, an Emmy-Award-winning journalist known for her national and international reporting, as the keynote speaker for its 39th Annual Luncheon. Curry will be interviewed by Krys Boyd, host and managing editor of Think, a national talk radio program produced by KERA.

The luncheon theme is "Catalysts for Change," recognizing the role the Foundation’s community of donors, grantees, advocates and volunteers play in its ability to achieve its mission of building #StrongWomenBetterWorld through research, advocacy, grantmaking and programs.

Texas Women’s Foundation will highlight Ann Curry, an Emmy-Award-winning journalist known for her national and international reporting, as the keynote speaker for its 39th Annual Luncheon. Curry will be interviewed by Krys Boyd, host and managing editor of Think, a national talk radio program produced by KERA.

The luncheon theme is "Catalysts for Change," recognizing the role the Foundation’s community of donors, grantees, advocates and volunteers play in its ability to achieve its mission of building #StrongWomenBetterWorld through research, advocacy, grantmaking and programs.

WHEN

WHERE

Omni Dallas Hotel
555 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://www.txwfluncheon.org/

TICKET INFO

Tables and sponsorships start at $1,000.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.