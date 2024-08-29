Texas Women's Foundation 39th Annual Luncheon

Texas Women’s Foundation will highlight Ann Curry, an Emmy-Award-winning journalist known for her national and international reporting, as the keynote speaker for its 39th Annual Luncheon. Curry will be interviewed by Krys Boyd, host and managing editor of Think, a national talk radio program produced by KERA.

The luncheon theme is "Catalysts for Change," recognizing the role the Foundation’s community of donors, grantees, advocates and volunteers play in its ability to achieve its mission of building #StrongWomenBetterWorld through research, advocacy, grantmaking and programs.

