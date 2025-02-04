Texas Women’s Foundation Leadership Forum & Awards Celebration


Photo courtesy of Dallas Mavericks

Texas Women’s Foundation's Leadership Forum & Awards Celebration begins with #BESTSELF, an event designed to empower teen girls to prioritize their health and wellbeing, develop strong communication and conflict resolution skills and lean into leadership opportunities. The evening dinner and Awards Celebration honors the 2025 Maura Women Helping Women and Young Leader recipients.

Honorees include Cynt Marshall, Marshalling Resources Founder and The Dallas Mavericks (retired CEO); Anne Chow, The Rewired CEO Founder; Carine M. Feyten, Ph.D. Texas Woman’s University Chancellor and President; Jennifer Bartkowski, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas CEO; and Nirupama “Rupa” DeSilva, M.D., Parkland Health, UT Southwestern Medical Center Professor.

WHEN

WHERE

Omni Dallas Hotel
555 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://txwf.org/join-us/events/lfac-event/

TICKET INFO

Sponsorships start at $1,000

