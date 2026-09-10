Texas Women’s Foundation presents 41st Annual Luncheon

Texas Women’s Foundation will present their 41st Annual Luncheon, honoring The Boone Family Foundation and featuring Tiffany Dufu, president of Tory Burch Foundation. The conversation will be moderated by Nina Vaca, Pinnacle Group founder, chair and CEO and TXWF supporter.

As president of the Tory Burch Foundation, Dufu is empowering women entrepreneurs through access to capital, education and community through the Tory Burch Foundation Fellows Program. In addition, she is the bestselling author of Drop the Ball: Achieving More by Doing Less and a nationally recognized leader in advancing women and girls. She has been named to Entrepreneur’s 100 Powerful Women and Fast Company’s League of Extraordinary Women, and has helped raise more than $25 million to support women and girls.