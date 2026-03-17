Texas Women’s Foundation presents Leadership Forum & Awards Celebration

Texas Women’s Foundation's Leadership Forum & Awards Celebration brings together community leaders, advocates and changemakers for professional development, meaningful dialogue and recognition of outstanding leadership.

The program begins with a dynamic Leadership Forum, where the 2026 award recipients share insights through microlearning sessions and engaging conversations designed to inspire leaders of all ages. The evening continues with an Awards Celebration and cocktail reception honoring the recipients of the Maura Women Helping Women Award and the Young Leader Award, recognizing individuals whose work advances opportunities and equity for women and families across Texas.

Honorees include Debra Hunter Johnson, Kimberly Bizor Tolbert, Margie Aguilar, Olga Martinez Hickman and Thear Suzuki, along with Young Leader Award recipients Amanda Valentine and Prisma Y. Garcia.The event is co-chaired by Lynn McBee and Cristal Retana Lule.

Proceeds support Texas Women’s Foundation’s research, advocacy and grantmaking initiatives benefiting Texas women, their families and their futures.

