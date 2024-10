The new TF Gallery, founded by Dallas native and self-proclaimed "accidental gallerist," Tanner Ewing, will hold its grand opening. The contemporary art space challenges traditional gallery norms with its provocative and diverse range of artworks.

It will open with artwork from artists Kevin Cole, Brandon Harris, Kelsey Heimerman, Tran$parent/John Leidolf, Paul Nagy, Ricardo Paniagua, and Lekha Singh.