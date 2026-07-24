TF Gallery presents Nicholas Sanders: "Recessed"

Dallas-based photographer and artist Nicholas Sanders will present "Recessed," a mixed-media fine art exhibition featuring 15 works created over the past two years. The exhibition combines fine art photography and painting to explore joy, nostalgia, the inner child, and the masks people wear.

Dallas-based photographer and artist Nicholas Sanders will present "Recessed," a mixed-media fine art exhibition featuring 15 works created over the past two years. The exhibition combines fine art photography and painting to explore joy, nostalgia, the inner child, and the masks people wear.

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