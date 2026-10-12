The Adolphus presents The Great Tree Lighting

The Adolphus will highlight the iconic 25-foot Balsam fir tree, grown exclusively for the hotel in Michigan, making its grand debut during an luminous tree lighting celebration. Guests and locals will enjoy Victorian Carolers performing classic holiday tunes, a hot toddy bar, and complimentary holiday cookies.

The Adolphus will highlight the iconic 25-foot Balsam fir tree, grown exclusively for the hotel in Michigan, making its grand debut during an luminous tree lighting celebration. Guests and locals will enjoy Victorian Carolers performing classic holiday tunes, a hot toddy bar, and complimentary holiday cookies.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.