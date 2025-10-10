The African Think Tank presents Ubuntu Fundraising Gala

The African Think Tank's Ubuntu Fundraising Gala will be a night filled with African rhythms & performances, bold cultural fashion, and a powerful gathering of Africans, Afro-Caribbeans, African Americans & friends of Africa.

The African Think Tank's Ubuntu Fundraising Gala will be a night filled with African rhythms & performances, bold cultural fashion, and a powerful gathering of Africans, Afro-Caribbeans, African Americans & friends of Africa.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.