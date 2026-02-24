The Art Galleries at TCU presents "Synthesis & Subversion Redux" opening reception

The Art Galleries at TCU will present "Synthesis & Subversion Redux," a group exhibition featuring the work of San Antonio-affiliated artists Juan Carlos Escobedo, Jenelle Esparza, Bárbara Miñarro, Angeles Salinas, and José Villalobos, organized by Elyse A. Gonzales, Director of Ruby City in San Antonio, and Mia Lopez, Curator of Latinx Art at the McNay Art Museum.

Inspired by Dr. Fran Colpitt’s pivotal 1996 show, "Synthesis and Subversion: A Latino Direction in San Antonio Art," the exhibition revisits Colpitt's legacy as a scholar and curator while highlighting the evolving narratives of Latinx art over the past three decades.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through May 2.