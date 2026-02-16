The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Photo courtesy of The Australian Pink Floyd

The Australian Pink Floyd Show, performing the music of Pink Floyd, reproduces the complete Pink Floyd experience. For the 2026 Happiest Days of Our Lives Tour, they will perform a collection of greatest hits that resonate deeply with Pink Floyd fans worldwide.

The show includes a world class light and laser show, video animations, state of the art, high resolution LED screen technology, and other special effects. In addition and in true Pink Floyd tradition, there are several huge inflatables including a giant pig, and their own unique Pink Kangaroo.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-australian-pink-floyd-show-the-irving-texas-07-16-2026/event/0C006444C59F8EB5

TICKET INFO

$42 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
