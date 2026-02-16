The Australian Pink Floyd Show, performing the music of Pink Floyd, reproduces the complete Pink Floyd experience. For the 2026 Happiest Days of Our Lives Tour, they will perform a collection of greatest hits that resonate deeply with Pink Floyd fans worldwide.

The show includes a world class light and laser show, video animations, state of the art, high resolution LED screen technology, and other special effects. In addition and in true Pink Floyd tradition, there are several huge inflatables including a giant pig, and their own unique Pink Kangaroo.