The Avett Brothers & Mike Patton in concert

eventdetail
The Avett Brothers Facebook

The Avett Brothers & Mike Patton will come to Dallas in support of their new album, AVTT/PTTN.

The Avett Brothers & Mike Patton will come to Dallas in support of their new album, AVTT/PTTN.

WHEN

WHERE

Winspear Opera House
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/avett-brothers-mike-patton

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.