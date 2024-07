The Black Academy of Arts and Letters' Seventh Annual Riverfront Jazz Festival will feature a lineup of performers spanning the gamut from jazz to pop, soul, R&B, blues, and neo-soul music. Performers on the two main stages will include CeeLo Green, Jeffrey Osborne, Cassandra Wilson, Ginuwine, Sheila E., Ruben Studdard, Patrice Rushen, and more. There will also be a stage featuring promising young artists.