Quantcast

The Boyz in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Boyz

South Korean boy band The Boyz comes to Dallas in support of their new album, Phantasy.

South Korean boy band The Boyz comes to Dallas in support of their new album, Phantasy.

WHEN

WHERE

Music Hall at Fair Park
909 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-boyz-world-tour-zeneration-ii-dallas-texas-07-23-2024/event/0C0060B1D7413F5B

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.