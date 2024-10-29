The Bureau presents Fashion Week

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Bureau

Dallas Fashion Week, powered by The Bureau, will be a showcase of the latest collections from both emerging and established designers. The event will feature immersive fashion experiences, exclusive runway shows, and activations that celebrate the innovative spirit of Dallas’ emerging fashion scene.

Confirmed designers showcasing works include Zara Al Fayed, Krissy King: Country Club Collection, Mila Hoffman, Willow Bean Designs, Elizabeth Reinhart, Chung Yuul, Error Los Angeles, Live Kolibri, Twilight Princess, Dragonwing Girl, House of Leela, Wanda Beaucamp, AbbyPearl Empire, Stephen Goudeau, Gemini Hues, CLJ Paris, and Krissy King Swim.

Dallas Fashion Week, powered by The Bureau, will be a showcase of the latest collections from both emerging and established designers. The event will feature immersive fashion experiences, exclusive runway shows, and activations that celebrate the innovative spirit of Dallas’ emerging fashion scene.

Confirmed designers showcasing works include Zara Al Fayed, Krissy King: Country Club Collection, Mila Hoffman, Willow Bean Designs, Elizabeth Reinhart, Chung Yuul, Error Los Angeles, Live Kolibri, Twilight Princess, Dragonwing Girl, House of Leela, Wanda Beaucamp, AbbyPearl Empire, Stephen Goudeau, Gemini Hues, CLJ Paris, and Krissy King Swim.

WHEN

WHERE

The Hall of State
3939 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://thebureaufashionweek.com/fashion-week-dates/dallas-fashion-week-october/october-schedule/

TICKET INFO

$64.95 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.