The Cary Council presents An Evening with DocStars

The Cary Council will present An Evening with DocStars, a celebration of groundbreaking early-stage research and the extraordinary impact of community support. The event helps fuel the future of medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center by bringing together community leaders, researchers, and supporters who share a commitment to advancing medical innovation.

Guests will enjoy an evening of interactive simulation experiences, gourmet food, and entertainment. Proceeds will support The Cary Council and early-stage research at UT Southwestern Medical Center.