The Cary Council presents An Evening with DocStars

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Cary Council

The Cary Council will present An Evening with DocStars, a celebration of groundbreaking early-stage research and the extraordinary impact of community support. The event helps fuel the future of medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center by bringing together community leaders, researchers, and supporters who share a commitment to advancing medical innovation.

Guests will enjoy an evening of interactive simulation experiences, gourmet food, and entertainment. Proceeds will support The Cary Council and early-stage research at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

The Cary Council will present An Evening with DocStars, a celebration of groundbreaking early-stage research and the extraordinary impact of community support. The event helps fuel the future of medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center by bringing together community leaders, researchers, and supporters who share a commitment to advancing medical innovation.

Guests will enjoy an evening of interactive simulation experiences, gourmet food, and entertainment. Proceeds will support The Cary Council and early-stage research at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

WHEN

WHERE

Texas Instruments Biomedical Engineering and Sciences Building
2336 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235, USA
https://swmedical.org/event/an-evening-with-docstars-2026/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.