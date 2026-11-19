"Well, Well, Well" is a group exhibition curated by Alexandra Hulsey that brings together 13 artists to examine the contradictions surrounding health, wellness, and the systems designed to sustain us.

"Well, Well, Well" takes its name and inspiration from the 2015 issue of Harvard Design Magazine. Selected through an open call, the artists approach wellness from sharply different angles, exploring the relationships between body, mind, identity, and environment.

Across painting, sculpture, textiles, installation, and video, expressions of care and vulnerability meet humor, absurdity, and doubt. The works examine the distance between the promise of feeling better and the complexity of lived experience, presenting wellness as an ongoing negotiation between individual needs and collective conditions.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through January 23.

