The City of Garland presents Día de los Muertos Celebration

Photo courtesy of Visit Garland

The City of Garland will present their annual Día de los Muertos Celebration, honoring the traditions of Día de los Muertos with vibrant music, art, and activities that celebrate life, family, and remembrance. Visitors can enjoy performances ranging from Mariachi to Ballet Folklorico and a live performance by Quimikoz, bringing energy and rhythm to the evening.

The festivities will also feature a free screening of the film Coco, food trucks, a mercado, a juried art exhibition, and a lowrider car show presented by Dallas Lowriders CC. Visitors are invited to contribute to the community altar at the Granville Arts Center by bringing a 4x6 photo of a loved one to be displayed during the event.

WHEN

WHERE

Downtown Garland
211 N 5th St, Garland, TX 75040, USA
https://www.visitgarlandtx.com/dia-garland

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
