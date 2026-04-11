The City of Grand Prairie presents Bug Fest

The City of Grand Prairie will present their annual Bug Fest, bringing the fascinating world of insects to life with a hands-on, high-energy experience perfect for all ages. Guests can explore interactive exhibits, meet insect experts, and get up close with creatures that are equal parts creepy and captivating.

From educational displays and live demonstrations to themed activities and vendors, the event blends outdoor adventure with discovery, making it an ideal story for families, nature lovers, and anyone looking for something unexpected to do.

Set along the scenic waterfront at Lynn Creek Park, Bug Fest also offers a great visual backdrop for live segments, with opportunities to showcase hands-on learning, kid-friendly fun, and the natural beauty of Grand Prairie.

