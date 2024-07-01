The City of Rockwall presents Concerts by the Lake: IDT Band
Photo Courtesy IDT Band
As part of their Concerts by the Lake series, the City of Rockwall will present a performance by IDT Band, which specializes in modern pop. They play everything from Bruno Mars to George Strait, and Justin Timberlake to Earth, Wind and Fire, and even sprinkles in some romantic tunes by artists such as Michael Bublé and Norah Jones.
WHEN
WHERE
The Harbor Rockwall
2059 Summer Lee Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032, USA
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.