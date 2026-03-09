The Cliburn presents Cliburn Kids on the Road

America's 250th birthday is this summer, and every celebration needs good music. In this program of charming early American music, Cliburn musicians will look back in time at the early cultural life of our nation and discover the composers who created our uniquely American sound.
America's 250th birthday is this summer, and every celebration needs good music. In this program of charming early American music, Cliburn musicians will look back in time at the early cultural life of our nation and discover the composers who created our uniquely American sound.