The Cliburn presents Cliburn Kids on the Road

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Cliburn

America's 250th birthday is this summer, and every celebration needs good music. In this program of charming early American music, Cliburn musicians will look back in time at the early cultural life of our nation and discover the composers who created our uniquely American sound.

America's 250th birthday is this summer, and every celebration needs good music. In this program of charming early American music, Cliburn musicians will look back in time at the early cultural life of our nation and discover the composers who created our uniquely American sound.

WHEN

WHERE

Klyde Warren Park
2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.klydewarrenpark.org/events-programming/fq60ud1r37qyrke1djocuborp2ynro-yk6br-sn63p

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.